CARDIFF Bay and Westminster are two very different places.

Watch proceedings in the House of Commons for ten minutes and you’ll see MPs jeering, heckling, and generally making strange noises that sound a bit like a herd of cattle has got loose in Parliament.

True, this isn’t the case all the time - a lot of the time debates are calm and respectful, but - let’s be honest - those are by far the less interesting or important ones, and it doesn’t take much to set MPs off braying and jeering like lagered-up teenagers at a football match.

Debates in the Senedd, on the other hand, are, for the most part, far more calm and measured. True, there’s raised voices from time to time, but it’s fair to say presiding officer Elin Jones has a far easier job than her Parliamentary counterpart John Bercow.

Don’t misunderstand - AMs do their fair share of heckling, and first minister’s questions can get pretty heated, but it’s downright civilised compared to proceedings in Westminster.

But why is this? I suspect there’s a number of reasons. There’s a long tradition in Parliament of jeering and cries of “hear hear” and general rambunctiousness dating back hundreds of years. The Senedd, as a much newer institution, doesn’t have this.

The number of members certainly has a part to play, too. When hundreds of MPs are braying at each other it’s far easier for individual members to get away with it - although John Bercow does seem to have a remarkable talent for sitting before 650 faces and picking out the one who’s misbehaving. On the other hand, with just 80 AMs it can be far too easy, even when watching debates remotely, to pick out where heckles are coming from. This doesn’t stop some of them, but it’s fair to say some of the more mischievous AMs probably think twice about shouting out when everyone knows it’s them.

But there’s one other, obvious, big difference.

MPs in the House of Commons sit at benches, without so much as a desk to lean on. When Parliament is full some of them don’t even get the privilege of being able to sit down.

AMs, on the other hand, not only have desks, but computers in front of them.

On the one hand, this dramatically cuts the reams of paper they have to carry around and means they’ve got every piece of information they need available at their fingertips.

On the other, there’s a strong argument to be made that this makes the Assembly look less like a national Parliament and more like some council committee talking about allotment charges.

Last week Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies said he was concerned anyone watching Senedd proceedings sees not a group of their representatives paying close attention to one another, but instead with their heads down glued to their screens.

Given the benefit of the doubt, we could assume they’re closely scrutinising important documents, but you don’t have to go far for plenty of anecdotal stories of them losing interest and looking instead at the latest cricket score or their sister’s holiday photos on Facebook.

Mr Davies has also said the screens block AMs view of each other, which is hardly ideal. Just try and make a point to someone when you can’t see their face.

When the late Steffan Lewis - ahead of his time, as always - was elected in May 2016 he asked for his computer to be deactivated so he wasn’t distracted during debates.

Maybe this is the answer. Maybe they should be taken out completely and AMs are left to lug around massive files.

But, in a world where we’re supposed to be paper-free, perhaps that’s not practical.

There has to be a happy medium here.

Mr Davies has suggested AMs are given access to tablets or mobile phones - as well as reliable Wi-Fi - and this at least seems to be a decent idea.

But then again what’s to stop them from being glued instead to their tablets?

The point that AMs need to pay attention when matters which affect everyone in Wales is a valid one.

But, in general, most modern Parliaments seem to look more like the Assembly than Parliament, so perhaps this is a losing battle.