A NEWPORT man claims that a conifer shrub at the end of his road is “endangering public life” due to its obstruction of the view of oncoming traffic approaching the roundabout.

The offending foliage is located near the roundabout linking Somerton Road, Collingwood Road and Cromwell Road.

Richard Crew claims that the shrub has become so overgrown that it blocks the view of oncoming traffic approaching from the right as drivers exit Collingwood Road.

Mr Crew, who lives in Collingwood Crescent in the Lliswerry area of the city, believes the situation is being made worse due to the route being used by lorries and children using it to get to and from school.

“We’re in real trouble now,” he said.

“It’s a school route and kids are walking around; they could get hit.

“You get lorries thundering over the bridge too, it’s a write-off waiting to happen.”

Mr Crew said he has met Newport East AM John Griffiths and was told in a letter on June 5 that the matter would be handed to Newport City Council.

However, weeks later the shrub remains untrimmed.

Mr Crew spoke of his frustration at the time it has taken to rectify what he claims is a life-threatening issue.

“It's endangering public life," he said.

"These are the people who are supposed to be answerable to us."

A Newport City Council spokesperson said: “An inspector from Newport City Council has visited the site and concluded there is no fault found regarding overhanging vegetation.”