COUNCILS in Wales and across the UK should follow Monmouthshire's example and step in to protect vital community assets such as post office, the area's AM has said.

In May Usk's new post office was opened in the town's community hub, after Monmouthshire County Council took over the running of the business - the first local authority in the UK to do so.

The council stepped in after the post office was threatened with closure last year, following the retirement of its former postmistress.

MORE NEWS:

And, speaking during First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay said this should serve as an example to other local authorities serving areas where vital services are closing.

"In my own area, the town of Usk lost all its banks in quick succession and then the post office - the only financial service that was left - was also under threat," he said.

"That's been saved through joint action taken by the council and other groups to move it into the local community hub.

"I imagine that is happening elsewhere. If not, it's possibly good practice that can be used in other towns across Wales to make sure that, when towns do lose their banks and the post office is under threat, there is still access to all-important financial services for vulnerable people who need them."

Replying, Mark Drakeford said: "The Welsh Government has long supported post offices right across Wales, and we absolutely see the point that (Mr Ramsay) makes."

The Usk post office is open from 9am-7pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-12.45pm on Saturdays.

The set-up involves Monmouthshire County Council acting as postmaster, and gaining an income from every post office transaction conducted, including postage, home shopping returns, parcel collection, sale of travel money and bill payments. Counter services are expected to bring an income of £12-14,000.