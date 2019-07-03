MORE than 40 players and volunteers at a Gwent rugby club have learned vital skills that could help them save a life, following the installation of a defibrillator at its clubhouse.

Blaenavon RFC players and volunteers - including committee members, coaches, bar staff, parents and senior and junior players have received emergency first aid training.

The club decided it needed a defibrillator due to the number of people who use its facilities. It runs teams all the way through the age groups, and community groups also use them.

After initially appealing on Facebook, the club managed to raise enough money to purchase the life-saving kit with the help of a number of local businesses.

READ MORE:

Loran Tanner, who runs the club's mini and junior section, said: "We have an increasing mini and junior section with over 150 children, our senior rugby side, and lots of different community groups that use our club as a base.

"We also thought it was important because of the increasing number of people who are suffering heart attacks during participation in sport.

(Blaenavon RFC with their new defibrillator. Picture: Blaenavon RFC)

"The emergency training was given by (the charity) Welsh Hearts and we had more than 40 of the clubs volunteers take part.

"I feel this training was vital to have and was very informative. I think it gave the volunteers the confidence that in the worse case scenario they would feel confident enough to use the defibrillator.

"We hope as a club it never gets used - but it is there if it is needed in an emergency."

(Welsh Hearts volunteers running the life-saving training. Picture: Blaenavon RFC)

Welsh Hearts is the leading heart charity in Wales for placing defibrillators in communities and public places. The charity was established by Sharon Owen after she was diagnosed with a heart condition at the age of 11 following a routine check-up with her GP.