TWO people have been killed after being hit by a train near Port Talbot.

The pair, who are believed to be railway workers, were hit by the train shortly before 10am today.

The incident has led to serious disruption of services to and from Swansea, with a number of London Paddington trains - that would also stop at Newport - being cancelled.

Services to Manchester Piccadilly are also affected, and passengers travelling from Newport and other Gwent stations to Swansea and other destinations are advised to check timetables.

A third person is being treated for shock following the incident, but it is not known whether they are also a railway worker.

Passengers remain stuck on the train between Bridgend and Port Talbot, with Network Rail warning people to expect disruption.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Emergency services are dealing with an incident between Port Talbot and Pyle. Passengers should be aware that services are disrupted.

"We advise passengers to check before they travel."

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service are on the scene.

Bill Kelly, route director, Network Rail Wales, said: “We are shocked and distressed to confirm that two members of our team lost their lives today in an accident involving a train.

"We do not know the details behind this dreadful accident and we are fully cooperating with the British Transport Police and Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

"Our thoughts are with the families of our colleagues and our members of staff who will be affected by this tragic loss, and we will provide all the support we can.”

In a statement, the British Transport Police said: "Shortly before 10am today (03/07), officers from British Transport Police were called to the railway close to Port Talbot in South Wales, following a report of a train striking persons on the tracks.

"Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service are also on scene, very sadly two persons have been pronounced dead at the scene.

"Media reports suggest that three persons were struck by a train. Our enquiries have only identified two people who were struck. A third person was treated for shock at the scene, they were not injured."

Superintendent Andy Morgan from British Transport Police, said: “We are making a number of urgent enquiries to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading to this fatal collision.

“Very sadly two people have died and my officers are now working to identify them and ensure that their families are supported at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified.