MUSIC and food will join forces at a new venture officially launching tomorrow.

Fork and Tune, based in Cwmcarn Hotel, is an ongoing project which finally comes to fruition at a launch event this Thursday.

Owners, Vinny a trained chef and Anja Franco who is a musician, said: “We aim to bring the creativity of the festivals which we have worked at for the last decade to Cwmcarn.

“We have our own live stage and will be having live acts every weekend – including music, magic, comedy and more.”

Mr Franco hopes that he can match genres with food (for example hosting a ‘Caribbean’ themed night) and offer a unique dining experience.

Mr Franco is ‘good friends’ with Benji Webbe from Newport band, Skindred, who will be the opening event’s MC.

The launch will also feature a live performance by Stephen Lewis and the Big Band of Fun, who recently performed three gigs at Glastonbury Festival and have two London performances lined up this weekend.

Fork and Tune aims to be sustainable and ethical, encouraging recycling and working with organisations such as Manumit coffee which aims to help survivors of modern slavery through training and employment.

“We want people to have a good time here, but also have a positive impact on the community,” said Mr Franco.

“There’s a lot of talent out there and it will be absolutely brilliant to host it here."

Everything at Fork and Tune will be ‘made from scratch’ with ‘constantly changing’ ideas along with a set menu, including Welsh food, French cuisine, à la carte and more.

Chef Rabbit, who has awards and accolades, will be part of their team.

“So much work has gone into this and the community has fully embraced and supported us, so I’m really excited,” said Mr Franco.

“Cwmcarn is a beautiful village which brings in musicians from all over the world.”

All are welcome to the grand opening which is at Cwmcarn Hotel, on Newport Road, from 7pm on Thursday July 4.