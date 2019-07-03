A NEWPORT supermarket's petrol station remains closed today while investigations continue into an incident of suspected contamination that led to problems for a number of motorists.

Asda said that it hopes to be able to reopen the petrol station at its store at Lower Dock Street in Pill by "tomorrow at the latest".

Four vehicles broke down at Monday evening near the junction of John Street, after filling up at the petrol station.

Gwent Police assisted the occupants while they awaited breakdown assistance.

In a statement issued yesterday, Asda said: “We believe only a small number of customers have been affected and are already in contact with some of them."

Anyone who has experienced problems with their vehicles after refuelling at the site between 7pm and 7.55pm on Monday July 1, is asked to contact Asda's customer services department on 0800 952 0101.