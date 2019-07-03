A 17-year-old girl from the Newport area has gone missing.

Demi-Leigh Burn was last seen in the city on Friday June 28 and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Demi is described as 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey North Face-style fleece, pink sunglasses and trainers.

Anyone who has seen Demi, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 369 of 28/06/19.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and/or Twitter pages.