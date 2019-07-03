A MAN who helped put out a fire in a park in Newbridge told the Argus that a much bigger area could have been affected had he and another passer-by not intervened.

An area near a path in the ‘top park’ in Newbridge was set alight during yesterday afternoon, seemingly deliberately.

(An image of the fire just off a path in top park, Newbridge. Picture: Leon Richards)

But luckily, Leon Richards, who lives in the town, was walking past and he extinguished the fire with the help of a "young lad with a Jack Russell dog".

“All of the bushes in the park have recently been cut down so there are lots of dead branches around," said Mr Richards.

"I think the whole lot would have gone up in flames if we hadn’t put it out. There would be no bushes at all.”

READ MORE:

Mr Richards took to social media to share images of the fire and to alert residents. He asked for people to keep an eye out for anyone coming home smelling of smoke.

Residents were angry at the fire being started and aired their views on Facebook.

Mary Newell was one of many to thank Mr Richards for putting it out. She said: “Well done you for stopping it spreading any further.

“What is happening in Newbridge, it used to be a friendly helpful place. Come on everyone let us work together to get back our great community.”

Heidi Louise added: “What is the matter with people? Good job it was daytime, and people were still about, or we may not have had a top park left.”

(The litter left behind at the park just a few weeks before. Picture: Leon Richards)

The incident comes just weeks after the same park was littered with bottles and cans.

Residents are growing increasingly frustrated with the state of the area, despite efforts to clean up.

Inquiries are being made into the circumstances of the fire by South Wales Fire and Rescue's fire crime team.