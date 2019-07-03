COUNCILLORS have welcomed plans to bring Newport's former tax office back into use, giving the green light to a second proposal for the building.

An application to convert the disused building in Chepstow Road into 56 flats was approved by Newport council's planning committee on Wednesday.

The applicants have also already been granted permission to turn the site into a hotel, and will now decide which scheme to take forward.

Lloyd Jones, of Newport-based LRJ Planning, acting on behalf of the applicant, told councillors the plans would bring "significant regeneration benefits."

"The development will act as a catalyst for growth in the heart of the city centre," Mr Jones told councillors.

"It is an opportunity to bring significant regeneration benefits."

The proposals include 44 one-bedroom flats and 12 two-bedroom flats on floors one to eight of the building which has been out of use since 2015.

A private gym for residents and storage area will also be provided on the ground floor.

Councillor Graham Berry said it was "nice to see the building coming back into use."

READ MORE:

Councillor Carmel Townsend raised concerns over air pollution in the area and whether it was suitable for a residential development.

The St Julians ward councillor said she has received complaints from people living in the area about air quality.

"In theory it's a good development but it is a difficult situation in that area regarding air quality," she added.

Council officer Geraint Roberts sought to alleviate concerns, saying that the building is "sufficiently set back" from the road to allow dispersion of emissions.

An assessment also shows the development would bring no change to traffic levels.

Councillor John Guy also welcomed the plans, and said he hoped it would also bring jobs to the area.

It is hoped the plans will help boost trade at pubs and restaurants in the area.

The development will include 60 parking spaces at the site, which is deemed acceptable due to the site's location being close to city centre facilities and public transport.