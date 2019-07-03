WHEN it comes to maths, it is easy to work out that a team of pupils from a Gwent primary school are among the best at answering the difficult questions.

Youngsters from Sofrydd primary school are celebrating after achieving second place in an international Summer Sprint maths challenge.

The competition was run by 3P Learning, developers of Mathletics, a multi-award winning online maths resource designed to make learning maths fun.

During the week of the competition, thousands of students from 174 schools in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East competed against each other, testing their strengths and determination to gain as many points as possible, for the chance to win three prizes.

Pupils also raised money for UNICEF whilst competing, with each point gained corresponding to a cash donation to the charity from 3P Learning.

The competition aims to inspire children to enjoy learning maths and to improve their engagement and motivation.

“The pupils love Mathletics and were really engaged in the competition," said Laura Thompson, mathematics and numeracy leader at Sofrydd primary school.

"All learners worked hard to gain as many points as they could.

"Mathletics has given maths a higher profile especially with parents. The learners thoroughly enjoyed competing against other schools and were constantly checking to see where they were on the leader board.”

Deputy head teacher Catherine Davies said Mathletics has helped teachers to develop resilience in their pupils and to use an expanding range of maths strategies successfully.

Judy Peritz Wynne, regional marketing manager at 3P Learning, congratulated the school's pupils for their "brilliant achievement".