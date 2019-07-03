STAFF from a Gwent special school are delighted with the outcome of an international project aimed at sharing teaching methods across Europe.

The Erasmus+ project saw staff from Crownbridge Special School in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, visit Szkola Podstawowa Chocismska in Poland, Targoviste Special School in Romania, and Ceepr, Aspanaes-Ferrol in Spain for a week, to take in different methods of teaching.

Staff from the partner schools visited Wales in February, before visiting Poland at the start of April, Romania in mid-May and Spain at the start of June.

“We would be looking in take part in the project again," said Bethan Moore, deputy head teacher at Crownbridge.

“We have been able to take things from the visits to adapt and improve our provision. In Spain, for example, they looked at interactive learning.

“They were practising their life skills, such as going to the doctors.

(Crownbridge Special School staff visiting Targoviste Special School in Romania. Picture: Crownbridge Special School.)

“They practised in school and a had a ‘surgery’ set up for the children, so that they wouldn’t be as stressed by the idea of visiting the doctors in real life.

“And in Poland, they taught a lot of subjects using the arts. We liked that idea, and we are hoping to give our pupils the opportunity to learn a range of subjects through the expressive arts.

“The biggest benefit was working with schools on an international stage, with our staff having the opportunity to be able to research international curriculums, and bringing that back to help develop the curriculum in Wales.

“The staff were able to experience different cultures and different teaching methods. For example, the other schools did not use IT as heavily as in Wales.

(Staff from Targoviste Special School in Romania, Ceepr, Aspanaes - Ferrol in Spain, and Szkola Podstawowa Chocismska in Poland outside Crownbridge Special School. Picture: Crownbridge Special School.)

“Each staff member would look at a specific area. They would come back after the trip and write a report on it and present this to our governors.

“As the leader of the project, I have been in constant communication with the other schools.

“I got a call from the head teacher at Szkola Podstawowa Chocismska in Poland asking how we went about introducing ‘pupil voice’, as they wanted to establish their first school council."