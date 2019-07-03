A MONOLOGUE about homelessness has helped earn a drama-loving teenager a trip to India this summer - where he will help to build a school.

Niall Humphryes, a Year 11 pupil at Islwyn High School in Oakdale, is one of only three young people in Wales to earn a Virgin Atlantic Be The Change Scholarship 2109.

He was encouraged to complete an application for the scholarship during his Welsh Baccalaureate class, where he had to create an innovative piece of work explaining why he should win a place.

Niall loves drama and is a member of Caerphilly Youth Theatre, so he filmed a monologue about homelessness, something pupils had been studying at as part of their Skills Challenge Certificate.

His efforts struck a chord with scholarship judges, and he will now travel to India's Rajastan province for the building project. He will be involved for three weeks.

READ MORE:

“I am so excited to go, but also nervous as I have never travelled that far," said Niall, of Oakdale.

“I never dreamed that I would have an opportunity like this - it still doesn’t seem real!”

The Virgin Atlantic Be the Change Volunteer Trip Scholarship is provided by the Virgin Atlantic Foundation.