MIDFIELDER Joss Labadie will report for the start of pre-season training at Newport County AFC tomorrow morning after signing a new two-year deal to remain at Rodney Parade.

The midfielder, who turns 29 next month, saw his previous contract expire on Sunday but he has now followed teammates Mark O’Brien, Josh Sheehan and Matty Dolan in committing his future to the Exiles until 2021.

Labadie has made 73 appearances for the club in three seasons, all of which have been disrupted by injury.

But, when fit and firing, he’s been a crucial member of the squad and played a key role as captain on the way to securing the Great Escape from relegation in 2017.

Labadie has also inspired Michael Flynn’s men to two memorable FA Cup runs over the last two seasons, with wins over Middlesbrough and Leicester City, a draw against Tottenham Hotspur and an unforgettable battle with Manchester City.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge man was also instrumental as County made it all the way to the League Two play-off final in May.

And, despite defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Wembley, Labadie is optimistic about the club’s prospects and looking to build on last season's achievements.

“I am delighted to get it over the line,” he told iFollowExiles “It's something that just felt right.

“Having spoken to the gaffer about his future plans, and with the signings he has made, I am hoping we can build on last season and continue progressing as a team and as a club.

“Keeping the nucleus of the team together is vital for a squad like ours.

“I truly believe we can go one step further than last season and achieve promotion this year.”

Labadie’s new contract, which is still subject to clearance, means that defender Mickey Demetriou is the only member of last season’s squad yet to agree a new deal or move on to pastures new.

And Flynn is delighted to have secured the services of his midfield general for another two seasons and he revealed that Labadie has rejected bigger deals elsewhere to stay in Newport.

“I am absolutely over the moon,” said the Exiles boss.

“He's been in contact with me all of the way and has been very up front and honest throughout the time we have spoken.

“He has turned down a lot more money to stay at this football club because he feels like he has got unfinished business here.

“For me, he will continue to be a leader both on and off the pitch. He is a massive, massive signing for us and I am delighted to have him.”

As well as re-signing Labadie, O’Brien, Sheehan and Dolan this summer, County have also brought in goalkeeper Tom King, defenders Dan Leadbitter, Marvel Ekpiteta, Kyle Howkins and Lazar Stojsavljevic and forward Corey Whitely.