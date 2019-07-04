A MOPED, a Rolex watch, and a laptop computer have been stolen during a burglary in Newport.

Gwent Police are appealing for information following the burglary, at an address in the city's Upper Power Street, off Barrack Hill.

It is believed to have taken place at approximately 11pm on Tuesday June 18, with the property being entered through a kitchen window.

Items stolen included a Rolex Submariner watch, an Apple MacBook Pro, and a white Honda WW 125 moped.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information about the burglary to telephone 101, quoting log number 96 of 20/06/19.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.