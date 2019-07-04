SOME 200 years of tradition continues in Monmouth this coming Saturday - July 6 - when the Monmouthshire Show takes place.

The event - at the town's Monmouthshire Showground - continues to be a huge draw, an annual celebration of the best of local rural and agricultural talent that attracts thousands of visitors.

There will be demonstrations, displays and parades in the main ring, as well as showjumping and the usual livestock shows featuring sheep, cattle, dogs, and horses.

Other attractions include a live music stage and a sheep-shearing competition.

Also featuring in this year’s show will be a home and garden marquee, a craft and shopping mall, a food hall, and a large trade stands section.

This year, on-site parking is being expanded to accommodate all the show’s visitors.

There will be a free shuttle bus service running from 9am-5.30pm.

Pick-up and drop-off points are located at Rockfield car park and the bus stop opposite Waitrose in the town centre.

To buy tickets, visit the show’s website at monmouthshow.co.uk

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children aged 7-18.

Children aged under seven go free. Discounted family tickets are also available.