FREE musical entertainment is on offer this weekend at Newport's Beechwood Park.

The Beechwood Parks Events Group, a community group, is working in partnership with Newport City Radio to host Music in the Park, on Sunday, July 7.

Visitors can enjoy five live acts performing on the balcony area, from 2pm-6pm.

The music kicks off at 2.15pm with an acoustic set by Liam Connelly.

Then, from 3.15pm, a performance by Aled Hughes.

A highlight of Music in the Park will be The Hotdogs, who play popular upbeat covers from the world’s biggest bands, delivering a full live covers’ set from 3.30pm.

Rosie McConnell will then perform another DJ set from 4.30pm, before the final act - Big Ben and Broken Karma - take the stage from 6pm.

One of the event organisers, Matthew Pimm, said: “The Beechwood Park Events Group are a community group of local volunteers and we’re pleased to be putting on another Music in the Park this summer.

“The event is free, but to cover the cost of the events we will have bucket collections - plus we will be running a raffle to raise money. Any prize donations would be gratefully received.

“We are working in partnership with Newport City Radio for this event. They will be compèring and helping run the event with us.”

The fun doesn’t stop there - Music in the Park will also feature face painting and a novelty balloon stall perfect for little ones.

There will also be a kids sweet and snack stall, with The Café open for food and refreshments throughout the day.

You can find the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/2387381558198570/