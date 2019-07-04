THE Women's World Cup is triggering unprecedented interest in football for girls - and a family fun day in Cwmbran provided the perfect opportunity for local youngsters to try out the sport.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) Trust hosted the event at Cwmbran Stadium, with those attending able to get involved in fun games and challenges to test their skills.

Wales missed out on a place in the current Women’s World Cup finals, but with more than 2,000 people watching their win against New Zealand in June, the support is there to give the FAW Trust an ideal platform to encourage girls in Wales in give the Beautiful Game a go.

READ MORE:

There are currently 6,020 girls registered to teams in Wales, and the FAW Trust has set a target of reaching 20,000 by 2024.

Wales goalkeeper Laura O’Sullivan attended Cwmbran Stadium for the fun day, and said: “It’s great to see so many girls enjoying the day, some who play already but lots of new faces trying football for the first time.

(Laura O'Sullivan in goal at the event at Cwmbran Stadium. Picture: FAW Trust.)

“When I first came into the game, I didn’t think of myself as a role model for the younger generation, but now the game is growing so much I can see how important it is to inspire the next generation into football.

“You can’t win on your own, the team bond is so important, and friendship plays a huge part of that. More events like this will enhance the game and give more girls the chance to experience football with their friends.”

(Laura O'Sullivan with Villa Dino players at the festival at Cwmbran Stadium. Picture: FAW Trust.)

Caroline Spanton, head of football development for the FAW Trust, said: “There is a real and genuine excitement around girls and women’s football right now.

"With the biggest Women’s World Cup taking place, we have to capitalise on the profile and help generate new audiences to engage in this fantastic and inclusive game.

“These smaller campaigns and free events are a key element of grassroots football. Girls want the opportunity to try football, which is something they may not get to do at school.”