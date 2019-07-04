POLICE want to speak to this man following the theft of a van from Cwmbran Retail Park last month.

Officers believe he may have information that can assist with the investigation of the incident, which happened at around 1.55pm on Friday June 21.

A white Ford Transit Courier van was stolen from the retail park car park outside Next, and was driven off in the direction of Pontypool.

The vehicle was later located in the car park of the Lower New Inn pub.

The man is pictured in CCTV footage at Cwmbran Retail Park that day.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log number 257 of 21/6/19.

Alternatively, telephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

