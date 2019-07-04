A MAN and woman from Newport are facing lengthy prison sentences after they were found guilty of a catalogue of child sex abuse.

Tony Chamberlain, aged 58, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, and Angela Whitchurch, aged 51, of Livale Court, Bettws, were convicted after a four-week trial.

Brett Whitchurch, aged 38, also of Livale Court, was found guilty of a single charge of cruelty to a person.

A jury at Newport Crown Court convicted them on every count – a total of 25 between them all.

Chamberlain was convicted of 19 offences, including four of raping a child, six of sexually assaulting a child, five of sexual activity with a child, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and conspiracy to sexually assault a child.

Angela Whitchurch was found guilty of two counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a child, one count of conspiracy to sexually assault a child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and cruelty to a person.

All three had denied the charges against them.

Matthew Roberts, who prosecuted with Nuhu Gobir, told the jury of six men and six women when he opened the case: “The complainants allege various degrees of abuse at the hands of the defendants.

“When each defendant was interviewed by the police, they all denied wrongdoing on their part.”

Chamberlain was defended by Mark Wyeth QC and Clare Wilks.

Angela Whitchurch was represented by her barrister Marian Lewis and Brett Whitchurch by his counsel Harry Baker.

Judge Daniel Williams had told the jury that the defendants have “mild learning disabilities” and that there would be regular breaks during the course of the trial.

He remanded Chamberlain and Angela Whitchurch in custody. Brett Whitchurch was granted conditional bail.

Sentencing was adjourned until Tuesday July 16, at Newport Crown Court.