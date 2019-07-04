UPDATE 8.48am:

All lanes have now reopened follwoing the earlier collision involving the car and a lorry.

The lorry has now left the scene, but emergency services are still there, and traffic remains tailed back beyond junction 28 (Tredegar Park).

Traffic backed up between junctions 26 (Malpas) and 27 (High Cross) as a result of the earlier collision. Picture - Traffic Wales

UPDATE 8.44am:

The collision took place on the M4 eastbound - not westbound, as previously indicated by traffic services - at junction 25 (Caerleon) of the M4.

Traffic is currently around five miles, beyond junction 28 (Tredegar Park).

UPDATE 8.30am:

The outside lane of the M4 is closed due to the collision. Emergency services are at the scene.

UPDATE 8.17am:

A collision involving a car and a lorry has blocked a lane of the M4 westbound in Newport, between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 25 (Caerleon).

Traffic is currently slow in the vicinity.

THE weekend is nearly here, but many are travelling to work or on the school run this morning.

We bring you the latest traffic updates in Newport and Gwent:

There is the usual congestion on B4591 High Cross Road eastbound at M4 J27. Travel time is six minutes.

There is queining traffic on A467 Forge Road southbound before M4 J28, with a travel time of four minutes.

There is slow traffic on the M4 eastbound between J28 (Tredegar Park) and J24 (Coldra).

There is some congestion on the A4051 Malpas Road southbound at M4 J26.

READ MORE: