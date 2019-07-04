A PASSENGER has told of the moment a car burst into flames on the M4 approaching Newport last night.

The incident, which happened shortly before 5.30pm, between junctions 23 (M48, Chepstow) and 23a (Magor Services), caused severe traffic delays.

Robbie Priddle, a passenger in the 2008 Ford C-MAX, said: "Smoke started coming out of the bonnet, so we pulled over.

"We saw black smoke, followed by flames, and we got out of the car.

"Police and fire services arrived within 20 minutes. We're all fine, with no injuries."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended to deal with the incident.

Traffic queued all the way back to the Prince of Wales Bridge and - at one point - there were delays of one hour.

(The aftermath of the fire. Picture: Robbie Priddle)

There were three male passengers in the car, two from Cardiff and one from Penarth - thankfully nobody was injured.