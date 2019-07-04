CAERLEON Festival is finally here, for 10 days jam-packed with activities and entertainment.

Returning for its 17th year, the grand opening of the festival will be at 2pm today at the town's Hanbury Arms.

All are welcome to enjoy a speech, a raising of the standard in the medieval tower, and a trumpeter.

And there's plenty of fun in store for the first weekend.

FRIDAY JULY 5

Tomorrow, guests can enjoy a performance of Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing, performed by acclaimed The Festival Players at Caerleon Amphitheatre.

This show will include original songs, composed by Johnny Coppin, bringing new life to this popular production.

The doors will open at 6pm, with Monmouthshire and Newport Community Choirs performing 6.15pm – 7pm, then the theatrical piece starting at 7.30pm.

This is a ticketed event and guests are advised that venue access may be difficult for the disabled or if there is bad weather.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £13 concessions (students, children aged 16 and under, and seniors 65+). Get yours at Caerleon Post Office or at

SATURDAY JULY 6

On Saturday July 6, Lit on the Lawn will celebrate literature with a range of authors speaking at the Priory Marquee from 11am to 5.30pm.

The line-up includes authors Phil Carradice, Jane Fraser, Cath Barton, Tristan Hughes, Tyler Keevil, Kate North and Michel Faber.

The fun continues on Saturday evening, with a performance by John Otway, known for his surreal sense of humour and self-deprecating underdog persona, at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm).

Tickets for Lit on the Lawn are £10 for the day, £15 for the evening or £20 for a combo. Get yours at Caerleon Post Office or at

SUNDAY JULY 7

This Sunday there are three free events taking place.

People can enjoy a psychogeographic walk around the village, guided by PhD researcher Aled Singleton and Marega Palser, starting at The Priory Hotel car park at 11am.

The walk will consider how Caerleon inspired writers and more with Mr Singleton recalling his own experiences of the village in the eighties.

Walkers should bring a packed lunch and water.

At 4pm, there will a free concert, featuring songs of praise by the Choir of St Woolos Cathedral, at St Cadoc’s Church.

Finally, the acoustic guitar foursome, Rob Connolly Band, will put on a free performance at St Julian Inn from 4.30pm this Sunday.

(Rob Connolly Band at a different festival)

The festival continues next week. For more information – or to book ticketed events – visit