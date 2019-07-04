THE wait is over. Today's the day that the winners of the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2019 will be revealed.

The presentation ceremony at Rodney Parade in Newport will be getting under way shortly after 1pm and the Argus will be there to provide as-it-happens coverage as the winners are announced.

Judges in the Pride of Gwent awards L-R Lyndsey Keyes, of Knauf Insulation; Professor Martin Steggall, University of South Wales; Nicole Garnon, editor of the South Wales Argus; Christopher Thomas of Melin Homes; Brigadier Robert Aitken, Lord Lieutenant of Gwent; Rhiannon Kirk of Gwent Police; Emma Smallcombe, of Admiral; Eleri Thomas, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent; Katelyn Thomas, of Monmouthshire Building Society; and Cathy Parsons, of the SouthWales Argus. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The judges have pored over all of the nominations for the various awards before making their final decisions.

The awards being presented range from the Local Hero Award, for a person who has made a significant contribution to Gwent, to the Charity Champion Award, a person who has raised a substantial amount of money for charity, and the 999 Hero Award.

The recipients of the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Award and the overall Pride of Gwent Award will have to wait until the end to find out they have won.

Managing Director of the South Wales Argus Hussain Bayoomi said: "The Pride of Gwent Awards are an opportunity to showcase the incredible people, groups and communities.

"These are our unsung heroes, who should be recognised for the amazing work that they do."