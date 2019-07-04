AN INNOVATIVE project which encourages people with mental health issues to develop woodworking skills, has opened at a Gwent hospital.

The Wood Shed, at St Cadoc's Hospital in Caerleon, was opened by Wales goalkeeping legend Neville Southall, a supporter of mental health awareness.

Run by the hospital's Pillmawr Ward, the Wood Shed project aims to encourage users of mental health services to learn new skills and gain confidence to help reintegration into the community.

The Wood Shed is currently open every Thursday from 10am-3pm.

“This project has been in the making for the last two years and it’s brilliant to see it finally open to begin helping people," said ward manager Liz Lawrence.

"We think the Wood Shed will improve our service users’ quality of life and give them new skills, which they can take out into the community when they are discharged from us.”

Healthcare Support Worker Nathan Harris (left) with service user Jason Williams at the opening of the Wood Shed

Jason Williams, a service user who enjoys working in the Wood Shed, said: “It’s really good - it’s a distraction from my mental health problems.

"It helps me therapeutically, I’m gaining new skills, and it gives me an incentive to lead a different life.

"I’m hoping to come back here to volunteer every Thursday. I would encourage other service users to come along as we can help them.”

Products made at the Wood Shed include bird boxes, garden planters, benches, rabbit hutches and upcycled furniture.

These items will provide furniture for service users when they are discharged from hospital, or can be sold to members of the public with funds going back to Pillmawr Ward to keep the project running.

Many local businesses and partner charities have helped to establish the Wood Shed through donations of tools, materials and old pieces of furniture.

Volunteers will continue to seek donations to ensure the new facility can continue helping people with mental health conditions.

If you would like to find out more about the Wood Shed, or would like to donate old furniture or materials to the project, e-mail nathan.harris@wales.nhs.uk or call 01633 436855.