Pride of Gwent Awards 2019
- Today's the day. The nominations were painstakingly whittled down by the judges, the winners were revealed, but the moment everyone has been waiting for has arrived.
- The South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2019 will be presented over the next few hours, honouring those members of the community who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to helping others.
- We will bring you the awards ceremony as it happens.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment