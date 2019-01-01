South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Pride of Gwent Awards 2019

Menu

Pride of Gwent Awards 2019

By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    Today's the day. The nominations were painstakingly whittled down by the judges, the winners were revealed, but the moment everyone has been waiting for has arrived.
  • The South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2019 will be presented over the next few hours, honouring those members of the community who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to helping others.
  • We will bring you the awards ceremony as it happens.

South Wales Argus
News
Jobs
Sport
Business
Awards
County
Dragons
What's On
Announcements
Voice
Magazines
Buy & Sell
Photosales