PROJECTS in Wales designed to help people into work have been handed £29 million through the European Union.

The Communities for Wales scheme, which offers support to people facing barriers to work due to disability or other personal circumstances, has been given £23.4m.

And the Parents Childcare and Employment programme, which supports parents who are unable to find work due to childcare commitments or cost, has been given £5.6m.

MORE NEWS:

Passenger tells of how car burst into flames on the M4 Newport - photos show the aftermath

Newport man Christopher Paders jailed after ripping clothes off his partner before strangling and biting her

Newport man Tony Chamberlain and woman Angela Whitchurch guilty of catalogue of sexual abuse against children

And in total the two programmes have been given £123m by the EU, the Welsh Government, and the UK Government.

Wales' economy minister Ken Skates said: “Employability support is vital in times of economic uncertainty and hugely important to people who for whatever reason, find themselves removed from the labour market.

"I am extremely proud of the positive impact our Community Employability Programmes are having on some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities, and genuinely impressed by the success they are having in supporting participants to return to work. "

Counsel general Jeremy Miles said: “We are facing unprecedented challenges in terms of public finances but also in accessing labour markets, so it is vitally important we unlock all opportunities to workers in Wales and boost our economic growth.

“We have benefited significantly from our membership of the EU, including through around £4 billion of structural funds over the last decade which has made a huge impact on businesses, skills and jobs across Wales.

"So it’s vital this funding is maintained in the future, and we are working closely with stakeholders across Wales to put in place a successor framework for regional investment should we leave the EU.”