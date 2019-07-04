A NEWPORT supermarket is set to reopen its petrol station today, three days after an incident of suspected contamination forced its closure.

The petrol station at Asda's store in Lower Dock Street, Pill, has been the subject of an internal investigation after four vehicles break down near the junction at John Street after filling up there.

An Asda spokesperson confirmed today that the results of tests to try to determine what the suspected contamination could be are not yet available, as the petrol is still being tested at a laboratory.

The reopening is planned to take place at 5pm today.

Anyone who has experienced problems with their vehicles after refuelling at the site between 7pm and 7.55pm on Monday July 1, is asked to contact Asda's customer services department on 0800 952 0101.