UPDATE 5.55pm:
Newport Bus services affected as a result of the crash are: 30,35,36 and 37.
Traffic is now flowing normally on the roundabout through road (A48), but there is congestion on Cardiff Road stretching back beyond the Tesco store at Harlech Retail Park.
A CRASH on the busy Pont Ebbw roundabout in western Newport is causing tailbacks for traffic around Tredegar Park, adding to the afternoon rush-hour congestion.
It is understood two cars were involved. Gwent Police officers are at the scene.
Photographs of the incident show damage to a silver car, which has been parked on the roadside verge.
Traffic reports are showing a large amount of congestion around Pont Ebbw roundabout, with the westbound carriageway of the A48 Southern Distributor Road worst-affected.
MORE NEWS:
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment