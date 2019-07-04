UPDATE 5.55pm:

Newport Bus services affected as a result of the crash are: 30,35,36 and 37.

Traffic is now flowing normally on the roundabout through road (A48), but there is congestion on Cardiff Road stretching back beyond the Tesco store at Harlech Retail Park.

A CRASH on the busy Pont Ebbw roundabout in western Newport is causing tailbacks for traffic around Tredegar Park, adding to the afternoon rush-hour congestion.

It is understood two cars were involved. Gwent Police officers are at the scene.

Photographs of the incident show damage to a silver car, which has been parked on the roadside verge.

Traffic reports are showing a large amount of congestion around Pont Ebbw roundabout, with the westbound carriageway of the A48 Southern Distributor Road worst-affected.

Picture: AA

