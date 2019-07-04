WILLIAM Hill which has seven stores dotted across Gwent has today revealed plans to close around 700 of its betting shops.

The company blamed the planned closures on the government's decision to slash the maximum stake on controversial fixed-odds betting terminals to £2 in April, which has hammered bookmakers' sales.

The company has stores in Newport, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Cwmbran and Blackwood.

It is not yet known which stores will close.

William Hill, which has more than 2,000 stores, said the closures could start before the end of this year.