A CRACKDOWN on drivers parking on pavements could be launched across Wales.

The Welsh Government's deputy transport minister Lee Waters has said he is convening an expert group to explore new ways of clamping down on illegal parking and parking on pavements.

Although it is not illegal in the UK to park on pavements outside London, drivers can be fined if they have parked dangerously or caused an obstruction.

MORE NEWS:

*

*

*

Mr Waters made the comments at an active travel conference in Cardiff, where he also reiterated the Welsh Government's commitment to changing the default speed limit in residential areas in Wales from 30mph to 20mph.

“Our goal is for people of all ages and abilities to be confident that they can make every day journeys by walking and cycling, and do so safely," he said. "But there are barriers in our villages, towns and cities to allow this to easily happen and this is something we must look at ways of addressing – not least as part of our wider response to the climate emergency, the air quality crisis and the obesity epidemic.

Lee Waters AM

“This requires a change in our thinking and in our doing - addressing the issues we know are turning people away from active travel and making it as attractive as possible for everyone, particularly in highly residential areas."

"The Active Travel Fund is putting significant stand-alone investment to this end, creating high quality walking and cycling infrastructure for the first time, with over £30 million for active travel schemes this year alone.

"But this must feed into a wider vision and we must consider improvements wherever and whenever they can make a difference.

“It’s for this reason that I have asked for an expert group to consider how we tackle one of the obvious barriers - pavement parking and illegal parking, which we know is a particular issue around schools in Wales.

"This, alongside the task group shortly being set up to provide concrete advice on changing the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph are tangible things we as a government must lead on if we are serious about facilitating safe walking and cycling.

“This is not about penalising car users, but redressing the balance of power in our urban environment. The numerous benefits of active travel are well documented, and we are in a position here in Wales to really do something positive in making it the obvious choice for all ages. That is exactly what I intend to do.”