PLANS for holiday lodges and pods on the site of a former quarry have been deferred for a site visit after concerns were voiced.

Entrepreneur James Norvill is behind proposals to transform an area of the former Penrhos Quarry near Caerleon.

The proposal includes 24 pods providing accommodation for two people, four timber lodges, a storage building, a reception and car parking for 30 vehicles.

Planning officers have backed the plans for approval, but councillors voted to defer the plans at a meeting on Wednesday after hearing objections from a resident and ward councillors.

Nicola Lovell, speaking on behalf of objectors on Penrhos Drive, voiced concern that an air quality assessment had not been submitted as part of the application.

Planning officers say such an assessment is not required as the proposal will improve air quality from the site's previous use.

Ward Councillor Jason Hughes said there had been "an over emphasis on the benefits" of the proposed development.

"Such sites would be a welcome addition to the Newport offer but not in Caerleon at this time while we are trying to address environmental issues," he said.

"I would say we have a duty not to add to these."

Councillor Gail Giles said there were "too many ifs, buts and maybes" in the application.

The Labour councillor called for an air quality assessment, as well as more detail to be provided on the impact on traffic and the ecology of the site.

Conservative councillor Joan Watkins also raised worries over the plans increasing traffic and air pollution, though acknowledging the plan would bring some tourism benefits.

But Ieuan Williams, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said there is currently a 'dearth' of tourist accommodation in the area.

Mr Williams said the development would allow visitors to enjoy "a quiet rural environment" within walking distance of Caerleon's attractions.

The site of the former quarry

Improvements to the site would also be made, such as removing Japanese knotweed, and developing its ecology, the meeting heard.

Councillor James Clarke called for a site visit to consider some of the issues raised.

"I think in principle tourism is key to Newport and that case is there but that's just in principle," Cllr Clarke said.

"I think we have got to look at this in more depth and the effect it will have on the area and also highways."

Councillor John Guy backed the call for a site visit, and the decision was deferred.