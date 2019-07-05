DEVELOPERS behind the proposed transformation of a colliery building into apartments have knocked back an attempt by Caerphilly council to alter the plans.

Planning permission has already been granted for 48 flats to be built within the Power Hall at the former Penallta colliery near Hengoed.

The Grade II listed building and the nearby Bath House are the largest structures still standing at the colliery, which closed in 1991.

In a bid to bring “much-needed” commercial activity to the area, Caerphilly council had asked the owners to consider including offices and live/work units within the scheme.

But a request for £20,000 to investigate the project’s viability has been dismissed by the council’s regeneration board.

A cabinet report says: “There is no evidence to support the demand for employment space at this location in order to convince the existing investors to change their investment proposals.

“The inclusions would involve additional cost to the developer, over and above the permitted development.

“It would require a new planning and listed building application to be submitted at a considerable cost.

“The owner now has funding for the scheme he wants to deliver, namely conversion of the property to 48 flats.”

The Bath House

Despite the recommendations, council officers have been asked to continue negotiating with the owner to pursue the redevelopment of both the Power Hall and Bath House.

Nearly four acres of wasteland to the rear of the building, which was built in 1906, also has planning permission for the construction of 36 properties.

United Welsh Housing Association is also planning to build 48 homes on the wider site.

Another regeneration project, the development of an “exemplary” sport, leisure and education cluster in Ystrad Mynach, has also been pushed back by the board.

Cabinet members will be asked to support further work into two projects – new coach pull-in facilities at Caerphilly facilities and additional employment space at Ty Du.

The report will be considered on July 10.