A POPULAR coffee shop in Rogerstone is looking for new premises after being given notice to vacate its current base in a former pub before the end of this month.

Seasons Coffee Shop has been based at the old Ye Olde Oak Stave pub in Ruskin Avenue for more than two years.

The brewery which owns the premises has given notice that the last day of trading is to be July 27.

The full statement posted on the Seasons Facebook page, reads:

"It is with great regret that we have to inform you all that we have been given our notice by the brewery to vacate the premises. This means our last day trading will be Saturday 27th July.

"Everything will run as normal until then. Anyone with any bookings or cake orders will be contacted within the next few days.

"We are in the process of looking for a new premise to relocate to and will inform everyone of our new location as soon as we know.

"We would like to thank everyone for their loyalty, continual support and custom since we have opened our doors over 2 years ago.

"Even though our staff plan to relocate with us, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank them for their continued support and hard work. "We couldn't have done it and got through the tough times that we have had since being here without each of them.

"We look forward to our next new adventure and will keep everyone informed on here of any news we have. Tania and Emma"

Punch Partnerships, who are seeking planning permission from Newport city council to convert the Ye Olde Oak Stave site into houses, originally said that returning the site to pub use would not be viable because of the competition from multiple other venues in close proximity.

Newport City Council is

to turn the site into six, semi-detached, four-bedroom houses with a decision expected soon.