THE Pride of Gwent Awards 2019 were presented yesterday afternoon and, while the winners of most of the awards were known ahead of the event, there were two extra special awards which remained a mystery right up until the all-important moment.

The Overall Pride of Gwent Award, which was sponsored by the University of South Wales, was presented to Lowri Hawkins.

The teenager, who had also picked up the Good Samaritan Award earlier in the afternoon, waived her right to anonymity after falling victim to child sexual exploitation.

Through her bravery she has enabled police officers to better engage with children in a similar situation to hers. She also offers support to victims of child sexual exploitation who might not want to talk to a police officer.

Although she couldn't be at the presentation ceremony in person, Miss Hawkins had taken part in a recorded interview prior to the event.

In the interview she spoke of the grooming and subsequent sexual exploitation she had suffered.

"He received warning letters from the police but I didn't think there was anything wrong," she said.

"I was taking drugs heavily though, my head wasn't straight.

"I was pregnant at the age of 14, three weeks after I found out I had an abortion.

"The doctors had said that if I carried the baby, both myself and the baby wouldn't have survived. I was only 5 stone due to the drugs."

Miss Hawkins' story, and her subsequent bravery in waiving her anonymity, has helped many other children who have suffered from sexual exploitation.

"I'm always open to people who are in a bad situation if they need someone to talk to," she said.

Receiving the award on her behalf Detective Sergeant Emma Coppey gave an emotionally charged tribute to the teenager. She said: "The help that she's given us has helped us to assist other children who have experienced similar things to what she went through.

"She knows what she wants to achieve and to help other children.

"She's remarkable."

Miss Hawkins said that she still does not know who nominated her for the award but that "whoever it was, there's a massive thank-you waiting".

Elsewhere, there was an extra special surprise for Alex Anderson, winner of the Lord Lieutenant's Award and the Achiever Award.

Upon receiving the former, he was presented with the additional honour of an invitation to a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

For a full list of award recipients, check the Argus' live blog of the event.