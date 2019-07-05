PUPILS from Blackwood Comprehensive School have employed flower power to give part of the town a colourful makeover - with the support of residents.

Year 10 pupils planted an array of colourful flowers inpart of Bloomfield Road for a project as part of their Welsh Baccalaureate programme.

The teenagers led the project, consulting with local residents, costing materials, and developing a design and colour scheme.

Those who worked on the project have a range of learning difficulties, so the project challenged them in lots of ways.

“It was hard work but it was great fun,” said Aaron Bennett, one of the pupils who took part.

His classmate Alex Brayley added: “I’m happy the neighbours of Bloomfield Road have a beautiful view from their window”.

Caerphilly council is set to add some finishing touches to the area with a new bench and a knee rail, provided a part of its Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) environmental improvements programme.

Plants used by the pupils were donated by community regeneration specialist ENGIE, one of the contractors appointed by the council to help deliver its WHQS programme.

ENGIE has also worked with Blackwood Comprehensive School since 2015 as part of the Careers Wales Business Class programme.

Tools used by pupils during the project were donated by Robert Price Builders’ Merchants, the council’s single source supply partner for its WHQS programme.

The tools will be kept by the school to use in future projects.

Headteacher Jane Wilkie said she is proud of the school’s involvement in the project.

READ MORE:

*

*

"Pupils have worked extremely hard to plan and develop a colourful display of flowers which has enhanced our local community," she said.

"The Welsh Baccalaureate project has helped them to develop important life skills such as team work and problem solving, as well as giving them an opportunity to engage positively with the local community.

"I would like to thank school staff who supported them through the project and the council, Engie and Robert Price for giving them this excellent opportunity. I hope it is the start of many similar projects.”

Councillor Lisa Phipps, cabinet member for homes and places, said: “This project really demonstrates the benefits that can be delivered through partnership working," said

"I’d like to congratulate pupils on their efforts, and also thank everyone who contributed to the project.”

Cllr Philippa Marsden, cabinet member for education and achievement, said: “It’s wonderful to see pupils take ownership of this project and the positive feedback received from local residents.

"As well as transforming this green space, the project provided pupils with invaluable new skills, knowledge and experience.”

Nick Jenkins, regional director at ENGIE, commented “It’s brilliant to be involved with a project which we are sure the local residents will appreciate and it’s great to see the local children so engaged with the scheme."

Robert Price’s head of public sector business Dave Pattison, said of the project: “It’s a great demonstration of the diversity of benefits the Caerphilly Homes project is delivering to the wider community.”