THE owner of a recently-opened theatre in a converted former public toilet block in Newport has spoken of her disappointment after the building was vandalised with graffiti.

But Janet Martin, who runs the Phyllis Maud Performance Space in Alexandra Road, Pill, also said she was heartened by how the community has rallied round in support of the venture.

The building -

- was targeted earlier this week, prompting an angry reaction from the community.

Ms Martin said the damage to the "much-loved" theatre had been painted over, and things had "returned to normal".

"However, graffiti will not be tolerated and steps are being taken to find the culprit," she added.

She shared news of the vandalism on Facebook, where residents and supporters of the theatre shared their disappointment, as well as messages of positivity.

Among the messages of support is one which reads: "Sorry to see this Jan, maybe a security camera is needed. Annoying. Keep up the fantastic work you do. You're a star. X"

Another reads: "Despicable all the hard work this lady has put into improving the area xx"

Newport councillor Kevin Whitehead also posted a message: "I'm so angry for you Jan, and so sorry at the same time, disgraceful behaviour."

Despite the damage, Mrs Martin remains upbeat about the theatre's role in the neighbourhood and welcomed how the community had rallied in support.

"The police and residents are keeping an extra eye on this much-loved and wanted asset to Pill," she said.

"Pill is a good place with good people - it's a minority who give it a bad press."

In her Facebook post, Mrs Martin called on the community to "turn around the bad publicity given to Newport and Pill in particular, and get something really worthwhile off the ground".

There are "great things lined up" for the theatre in August, she added.