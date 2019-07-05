CHEPSTOW Festival’s programme wouldn’t be complete without Shakespeare, with an outdoor performance of The Tempest taking place tonight.

Chepstow Castle is hosting an outdoor performance of Shakespeare’s final play, performed by Illyria, at 7.30pm this evening.

Illyria perform the text uncut with five actors, plus live music and song.

(Picture: Gordon Scammell)

Follow the story of magician Prospero, marooned on an island with his daughter Miranda.

With the assistance of a powerful air spirit he keeps in servitude, he conjures up a storm to shipwreck his enemies on the shore of the island.

Inexorably they are driven towards the centre of the island to answer to Prospero – until Prospero learns that in spite of everything Miranda has met and fallen in love with Ferdinand, the son of his enemy.

Which is greater – his thirst for revenge or his aptitude for forgiveness?

Enjoy the drama and the romantic comedy of The Tempest in the scenic grounds of Chepstow Castle at 7.30pm tonight.

The running time is two hours and 10 minutes, which includes a 20 minute interval.

(Picture: Gordon Scammell)

Tickets are £14 for adults, £12 for children, or £42 for a family.

Order them through Chepstow Museum on 01291 625981 or through the Illyria website at