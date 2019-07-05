A COUNCIL leader has called on employers to support army veterans to find work after speaking about the struggles his son faced after service.

Peter Fox was speaking as the council agreed to launch a Guaranteed Interview Scheme in Monmouthshire to support army veterans.

Service leavers, spouses, reservists and veterans will be guaranteed an interview if they meet the essential job criteria under the scheme.

At a cabinet meeting , Councillor Fox spoke about the difficulties his son faced to find employment after being injured in Afghanistan.

“I saw the struggles he (my son) had to to get a solid interview and to get into work,” Cllr Fox said.

“I think employers all need to sit up and listen and make sure these people - whatever they have come through, they have come through it - and they need to be given the next step on the ladder.”

Cllr Fox has also raised the issue of army veterans finding work on social media, tweeting that it needs to be taken “very seriously.”

“My son suffered with PTSD following being injured in Afghanistan and I saw the struggles he faced afterwards,” he tweeted.

Councillor Richard John also gave his backing to the scheme, adding the council “cannot do enough” to support the armed forces.

Newport and Torfaen councils have already adopted the scheme, while Caerphilly’s cabinet is due to consider adopting it at a meeting next week.

Blaenau Gwent council has also agreed in principle and is in the process of implementing it.

A report says working age veterans in Wales are nearly twice as likely to be unemployed as civilians.

“Issues such as a lack of academic qualifications or difficulties for employers in recognising military experiences within corporate recruitment structures can be significant barriers to recruitment,” the report says.

“So while employers are struggling to recruit, Wales has a substantial pool of uniquely qualified, high performing people who may just need a little extra support to bring them into the workforce.”

The scheme does not guarantee appointment to a vacant position and selection procedures will still ensure the best candidate for the vacancy is appointed.

It is hoped the scheme will also increase applicants for positions, helping the council employ the best candidate.