THE village of Cwmcarn has a brand new restaurant, with the long-awaited Fork & Tune officially opening its doors.

Residents descended on their local pub, the Cwmcarn Hotel, last night for the opening ceremony, and to finally see the hard work of owners Vinny and Anja Franco.

(The rustic feel of the Fork & Tune is evident in the decoration)

The South Wales Argus took a look around before the ceremony, as chef Vinny Franco explained a bit more about the project.

He said: “We have bunks for bands to stay over. The idea is so that they can have somewhere to stay and eat and can just focus on playing.

“The band we have tonight are from Canada and they’re staying here.

“We believe we’re creating a platform for people to come from all over and play.”

((L-R) Skindred's Benji Webbe, his partner Julie, owners Vinny and Anja Franco and their two daughters)

The opening ceremony involved master of ceremonies Benji Webbe, of Skindred, and Mr Franco who, before cutting the ribbon, gave a short speech thanking everyone for their support.

He said: “I’d like to give thanks for you all being here in this really special moment. Loads of you have been here from the very beginning, encouraging and supporting us.

“Being embraced by the whole community is really appreciated and my family have been my backbone, particularly my wife.

“The last two years I’ve been dragging my feet to get this up and running because it’s a big project to take on.

"The people of Cwmcarn have been behind us and are really happy that we’re putting it on the map. We’ve got our own little restaurant and community. So here we are, this is the Fork and Tune.”

(Patrons have a look around the restaurant)

After the cheers died down, Mr Webbe told the assembled crowd: “I’ve seen the work my friend put into this place and when he said he was moving here, I said ‘what are you moving there for?’ Now I see why he’s moved here.

“I came up here and I say ‘you’re mad bro’ and he said ‘no I’m not. I’m going to do this. I love music and I love food and I’m going to do it.’ And you know what? Here we are now, and he did it and his wife did it.”

Mr Webbe then cut the ribbon to formally open the restaurant.

Through the intricately designed door under a light up sign, is a quaint little area filled with tables, all elegantly designed.

(The inside of Fork & Tune is elegantly rustic)

The set menu includes exotic curries and the special Chilli Cwmcarni.

(The set menu, including Chilli Cwmcarni)

The live music at the event was provided by Stephen Lewis and the Big Band of Fun, fresh from performing at the Glastonbury Festival. The open plan design of the premises, even allows the music to be heard outside in the garden.

(Stephen Lewis and the Big Band of Fun)