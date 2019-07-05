SCHOOLCHILDREN in Newport transformed their stage into a catwalk for a show to highlight the issues surrounding sustainability in the fashion industry.

Children in Year 2 at Ringland primary school and the school's eco-committee held a 'green' fashion show - the Ringland Runway - funded by culture and heritage project Fusion.

Pupils worked with artist and Fusion co-ordinator Naseem Syed, Newport Transporter Bridge officer Emma Newirk, and volunteer Owen Jones to create costumes from upcycled paper, plastic and old clothes.

The Artist Community, parents, and the Ringland community all donated clothing for the event.

(Ringland Runway in action)

The children worked on designing their ideas for six weeks, with a trip to Bath Fashion Museum organised to help inspire them and to gain an insight into the history of fashion.

They also made items to sell at a pop-up shop at the show, such as t-shirt bags and pom pom headbands.

(It's a robot)

The Ringland Runway was also part of a bigger eco-project that has won an Enterprise Troopers primary school competition.

Councillor William Routley, Mayor of Newport, asked the students if they could make him a tie made entirely from upcycled materials and clothes, and promised to wear it “proudly” at meetings and events.

Ms Syed thanked headteacher Mrs Lisa Bowden, and Gareth Croft for filming and documenting the project.

(A dress made from recycled materials)

"It has been an inspiring experience to develop a project with the children focusing on sustainability and the environment using creative ideas," she said.

"The impact of the project has seen children develop their confidence and engaging with the local community to celebrate their achievements.

(Catwalk march)

"I am very proud of all the children have achieved, and thank the team who have helped support the project."