UPDATE 2.15pm: Traffic remains heavy around junction 23a, though the queues appear to be shortening.

Traffic queuing westbound on the M4 near junction 23 this afternoon. Picture - Traffic Wales

UPDATE 1.41pm: There are also delays eastbound on :the M4 between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 23a (Magor Services).

TRAFFIC is very heavy on the M4 westbound approaching Newport - between junctions 22 (M49) and 24 (Coldra), with vehicles reported as being on the hard shoulder near the entry slip road to junction 23a (Magor Services).

The queue is currently back onto the Prince of Wales Bridge.