CASES of inappropriate behaviour such as sexist comments, unwanted physical contact, and bullying in the Welsh Assembly fell during the last year - but senior AMs have said there is still work to be done.

A report by the Assembly’s standards of conduct committee, chaired by Newport West AM Jayne Bryant, has found that 9.4 per cent of AMs and Assembly staff who responded to a survey had personally experienced inappropriate behaviour on multiple occasions over the previous 12 months.

Meanwhile, 4.1 per cent had experienced such behaviour once, while 83 per cent said they had not experienced it - up from 61.6 per cent the previous year. The remaining 3.5 per cent answered ‘prefer not to say’.

Types of behaviour flagged up in the committee's report included sexist comments, jokes, e-mails or text messages, unwanted physical contact or attention, as well as bulling, harassment and discrimination.

The survey also found that 11 per cent said they had observed inappropriate behaviour over the previous 12 months on multiple occasions, while 8.7 per cent said they had done so once. The number who said they they had not observed inappropriate behaviour - 75.6 per cent - was also up on the previous year, when it was 54.1 per cent. The remaining 4.7 per cent said they preferred not to answer.

In a joint statement, presiding officer Elin Jones and Ms Bryant, as well as the leaders of the Assembly’s four political group - Mark Drakeford (Labour), Paul Davies (Conservative), Adam Price (Plaid Cymru) and Mark Reckless (Brexit Party) - welcomed the decrease, but said more remained to be done to cut these figures further.

“As Wales’ principal democratic institution, we now have a responsibility to act in accordance with the high standards set out and to lead by example,” the statement said.

“While the report tells us that there is a decrease in the number of people who have experienced some form of inappropriate behaviour over the last 12 months the figures remain of concern and are not compatible with the inclusive, harassment-free environment we set out in previous statements.”

It added: “The majority of participants, over 80 per cent, stated that they had not experienced any form of inappropriate behaviour.

“It is therefore a small cohort of individuals who are responsible for the issues reported in the survey.

“However, the actions of a few tarnish us all and the reputation of the Assembly.

“Individually, we each have responsibility to bring about the cultural changes we seek to achieve – either through appropriately challenging individuals or by managing our own personal conduct more effectively.”

A campaign aimed at stamping out inappropriate behaviour in and around the Assembly will run this summer.

The survey was distributed to all 60 AMs, 250 AM support staff and 450 Assembly Commission staff. There were 177 responses, up 6.5 per cent on the previous year.