A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from Newport.
Marzin Moshen was last seen at 12.50pm on Saturday, June 29.
He has connections to Pill and Newport City Centre.
He is about five foot six inches tall and has brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.
Gwent Police have asked anyone with any information to telephone 101, quoting log number 620 of 29/6/2019.
Alternatively, direct message the force on its Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.