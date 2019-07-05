A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from Newport.

Marzin Moshen was last seen at 12.50pm on Saturday, June 29.

He has connections to Pill and Newport City Centre.

READ MORE:

He is about five foot six inches tall and has brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Gwent Police have asked anyone with any information to telephone 101, quoting log number 620 of 29/6/2019.

Alternatively, direct message the force on its Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.