PART of historic Bedwellty Park in Tredegar could be sold by Blaenau Gwent council as part of plans to develop a new multi-million pound health and wellbeing centre.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board wants to buy an area of the park for inclusion in a planned ‘super surgery’ development on the site of the former Tredegar Hospital in Park Row.

The centre - which will will cost upwards of £10m - is planned to open in 2022, serving thousands of patients.

A map of showing the area of Bedwellty Park, coloured in red, which could be transferred to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

An area of the park including a playing field, recreation ground, sports facility and football ground has been earmarked for the development.

Forming part of the health centre offer, the land could be used for a ‘wellbeing active landscape’, community healthy eating allotments, and a green plaza, with a 'wellness corridor' connecting the health centre to the wider community and the park.

A learning zone and community space could also be included, while play facilities at the site will be retained under the plans.

A council report says the majority of people welcomed the plans during a public consultation event at Bedwellty House.

Residents said the centre would improve access to services in Tredegar and described the plans as “well thought out”, though some concerns were voiced over parking.

Council planning officers have also indicated support, saying the scheme “could make a positive contribution to Bedwellty Park as a tourism and leisure attraction”.

But the Friends of Bedwellty Park have raised concern over the loss of some of the land in the park.

Blaenau Gwent council currently owns the land as charitable trustees, with a covenant in place “to keep the land for the purpose only of public walks and pleasure grounds for the use and benefit of the public”.

But the council’s executive will meet later this month to consider agreeing to the principal of selling the land to the health board for the development.

Any money raised from the sale would have to be re-invested within Bedwellty House and Park.

A planning application is also being prepared for the scheme and is expected to be lodged this month.

An outline business case is also being drawn up ready for submission to the Welsh Government by August.

The centre will have a focus on ‘pharmacy first’ to help reduce demand on GP and clinical services.

Plans include retaining a key section of the old hospital - the part containing the original entrance - which closed almost a decade ago.