A NEWPORT MP has accused the UK Government of "hiding behind the BBC" when facing questions over the cutting of free TV licences for over-75s.

During an exchange in the House of Commons, Jessica Morden told fellow MPs of a case involving an 86-year-old armed forces veteran in her Newport East constituency who faces loses his entitlement to a free licence,

Last month the BBC announced over-75s would no longer be eligible for free TV licences from 2020 - despite the Conservative Party promising in its 2017 manifesto to maintain the offer.

The change will affect an estimated three million households in the UK - with only those on pension credit still able to claim a free licence.

MORE NEWS:

Digital, culture, media and sport secretary Jeremy Wright faced a barrage of questions about the news in Parliament, where he said the government was "disappointed" by the announcement.

But Newport East MP Jessica Morden accused him of "hiding behind the BBC" on the issue.

She said: "Without hiding behind the BBC again, will the minister explain to my constituent, who rang up incensed, why his 86-year-old neighbour, who is a veteran and relies on his TV for company, should have his TV licence taken away?"

But Mr Wright batted off her comments, saying: "Nobody is hiding behind the BBC.

"Legislation has now provided that this decision should be for the BBC to take, and if (Ms Morden) listens to the BBC, that is exactly its message - it is its decision and responsibility.

"She makes a good point about veterans, and I have raised that issue with the BBC. I expect it to be able to do more for veterans, and it should."

Over-75s have been entitled to free TV licences since 1999, with the cost met by the government. However, the BBC has said maintaining the policy costs it £745 million a year - a fifth of its total budget.

The licence fee for a colour television is £154.50 for the year, although discounts are available for those living in care homes and the blind. Licences for black and white televisions are £52 per year. A licence is required to watch the BBC's online iPlayer service.