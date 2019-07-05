A NEWPORT-BASED homeless charity has launched a new appeal to fund its year-round Night Shelter scheme for rough sleepers.

Eden Gate’s Sponsor-A-Bed appeal is asking members of the public for a £12 a month donation to help take someone off the streets.

The charity's project offers accommodation for up to 12 homeless people, providing them with a bed, hot evening meal and breakfast each morning.

The charity's operations manager, Marc Hepton, said: “Homelessness doesn’t stop when the weather stops being cold, and our Hill Street building is now fully refurbished to accommodate 10 guests between April and November in addition to the winter shelter.

“This shelter bridges the gap and provides an all-year-round Night Shelter. Our fully functioning summer shelter will now also provide guests with the opportunity to shower, wash their clothes and have a safe locker to store their stuff.

“We are working closely with Welsh Government, Newport City Council and other front-line services in order to make this possible. We do however rely heavily upon the generosity of the public to help fund these services through donations and provide hospitality through volunteering to those who would otherwise be on the streets.”

Eden Gate’s figures show that to host a guest in the Night Shelter for one month providing them with a bed for each evening, a hot meal and breakfast each morning costs about £200.

For the equivalent of just 40p a day, a sponsored bed at Eden Gate will:

• Provide a warm, safe space where our guests can stay.

• Provide the guest with the opportunity to get support and practical advice from our fully trained members of staff to help them with resettlement.

• Give the guests a meal each night and breakfast each morning.

• We will send you quarterly updates about how many people have used your sponsored bed and how your support has helped them.

Mr Hepton added: “Homelessness can cause people to resort to desperate measures to survive - each sponsored bed will be much more than just a roof over their head. At Eden Gate they will be able to access support with resettlement and various other opportunities to help get them moved on into accommodation.”

Anyone interested in helping out can telephone 01633 243235 or e-mail info@edengate.org.uk