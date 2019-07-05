A SITE which is being built for Gypsies and travellers to use in the near future is now being occupied by an illegal encampment after it was broken into.

People were seen breaking into Ellen Ridge Gypsy and Traveller Site, in Hartridge Farm Road, Newport this week.

And yesterday a group of travellers moved onto the site and have set up an illegal encampment.

A spokeswoman from Newport City Council said CCTV footage has been passed onto the police, who will attempt to identify the culprits.

She said: "Newport City Council is aware that travellers have moved on to Ellen Ridge after the site was broken into despite 24-hour security.

"CCTV footage will be passed to the police to consider whether those responsible for the damage can be identified and prosecuted.

"Steps are being taken to begin the legal process to evict the unauthorised encampment from council-owned land.

"In the meantime, it will continue to monitor the situation.

"Newport City Council had an obligation to identify and develop a residential Gypsy and traveller site as part of its Local Development Plan otherwise it would not have been approved by the Welsh Government.

"A residential site provides permanent pitches for families who meet eligibility criteria and applications for the council-owned site at Ellen Ridge have to be made via Home Options Newport in the same way other applications are made for social housing."

It is not yet known who broke into the site.

MORE NEWS:

And Newport East Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Martin Cawley said: “In such instances of unauthorised encampments, the onus of responsibility lies with the landowner, and our role is to protect the rights of all parties.

“However, if the impact on the local community is significant and the daily lives of residents are impacted sufficiently by the encampment there is legislation which can be utilised to move the residents on. We are exploring all options at this time.”

A member of the public, did not wish to be named, claimed she had seen bolt cutters being used to open the gate to the site.

"The group that arrived used bolt cutters to open the gate in front of security staff and the perpetrator was filmed by the CCTV on the site committing the crime," she said.

"The site is now occupied by illegally parked caravans and the gate open to all.

"They need to be moved on as soon as possible and whoever broke into the site needs to be caught."

Planning permission was granted in August 2016 for a 4.78-hectare site on Hartridge Farm Road, in Ringland, for families already living in Newport on illegal or unsuitable sites.

A council report said the total project spend for the site currently stands at £3.1 million, as we previously reported last year.

The site being developed in Newport is residential, meaning it is available for eligible families who meet a legal criteria.

Residential sites are split into temporary and permanent categories.

To read more about recent encampments in Gwent, read