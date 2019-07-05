A POLICE appeal has been made after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted last month.

The victim was in a skate park on the Graig-yr-Rhacca estate, in Caerphilly, when she was assaulted in the wooded area adjacent to the park on Sunday, June 16.

The offender is described as being a man in his 20s, tall and of slim build, with light brown hair which is longer on top and shaved on the side. He was also wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt.

Detectives are investigating and are appealing for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney said: “I have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and we will do everything we can to support the victim and her family and try to identify who is responsible for this.

“If you were in the area on this day and saw anything suspicious, please do get in touch. If anyone has any CCTV or Dash Cam footage for this area at the time of the incident, please contact us. Your information could prove vital to helping with our investigations."

If you saw anything that could help with enquiries, call 101 quoting log 410 of 30/6/19. You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crowd.in/hBOwWs.