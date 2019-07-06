AT 13 years old, Chloe Simmons demonstrates a commitment to caring for others that belies her tender years.

The Tredegar schoolgirl began to develop the idea for would become Chloe's Community Cupboard - a sort of charity shop and foodbank all in one - when she was just eight years old.

That was when her interest in helping others began to develop and among other things she has been a food ban volunteer.

But now Chloe's Community Cupboard is a reality - a shop in the town's Commercial Street, a not-for-profit venture that aims to provide practical help.

That help has a huge span too, taking in the lending of suits and prom dresses for those that cannot afford them, a free printing service for CVs and job applications, and a referral system where its volunteers make up boxes of items based on people's needs, be they second-hand school uniforms, birthday presents, or toiletries.

Chloe Simmons receives her award from Councillor Mark Whitcutt of Newport City Council. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Chloe's selflessness has earned her the Special Recognition award - sponsored by Newport City Council in this year's South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, and she received it at a ceremony at Rodney Parade in Newport.

“I started when I was eight,” Chloe told the awards audience.

“Instead of birthday presents, I asked for money to be donated to the food bank.

“In the future, I want to open a youth cafe for kids to go to after school.

“I also want to provide free meals for children on free school meals.

Chloe Simmonds and her family at the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2019 ceremony. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

A Newport council spokesman said: “We know there are many unsung heroes in our communities who go about their daily business quietly and without making a fuss yet contribute to society by ensuring others are well looked after and who are there if people need help.

“They go the extra mile unasked and are willing and able to step up to the mark when required.

“The Special Recognition award was open to people of all ages and from all walks of life and we know the nominees for this year were all young people.

“Giving youngsters encouragement to be more involved in their local communities will help build skills and give them a better future helping them to grow into adults their families can be proud of."